Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Triumph Bancorp worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

