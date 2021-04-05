Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

TBK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $81.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.