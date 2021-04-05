Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.96

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.96 and last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 2739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

TBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after purchasing an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

