TRON (TRX) Trading 109.1% Higher This Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TRON has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and $12.52 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 109.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

