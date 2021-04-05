Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Up 6.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.49. 34,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,692,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

