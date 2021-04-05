tru Independence LLC Purchases 417,322 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 88,603.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,034. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

