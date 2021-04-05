tru Independence LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,295.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,713 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.28. 6,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.