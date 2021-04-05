TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.95

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $816.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
