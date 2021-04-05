TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.95

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $816.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TrueBlue by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.