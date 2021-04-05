TrueDeck Market Cap Achieves $317,887.80 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 5% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $317,887.80 and approximately $15,251.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.