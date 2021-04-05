Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Reaches $257,621.05

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $257,621.05 and $3,324.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

