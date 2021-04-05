Truegame (TGAME) Tops One Day Volume of $5,447.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $264,259.13 and approximately $5,447.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

