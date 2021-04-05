Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,307 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.91 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

