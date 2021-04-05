Truist Financial Corp Acquires 4,356 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of The Clorox worth $13,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day moving average is $200.64. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

