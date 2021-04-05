Truist Financial Corp Buys 72,112 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,112 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after acquiring an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

