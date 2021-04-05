Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $102.25 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $93.76 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.279 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

