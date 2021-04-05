Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $47.47 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

