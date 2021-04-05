Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,728,000 after buying an additional 91,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,175,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,817 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,634. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $328.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.49 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

