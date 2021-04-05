Truist Financial Corp Has $12.49 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,143 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.60 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $96.21 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

