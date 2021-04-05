Truist Financial Corp Purchases 66,950 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 305.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of ALXN opened at $153.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

