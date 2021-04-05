Truist Financial Corp Sells 44,016 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,016 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,847,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

