Truist Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $67.34 on Monday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Roblox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.