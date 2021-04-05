TrumpCoin Trading Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $128,528.00 and $6.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00277667 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

