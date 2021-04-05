TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $128,528.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00277667 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021224 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

