Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Trupanion worth $59,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 1,718.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,662 shares of company stock worth $14,714,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

