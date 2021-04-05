Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Trupanion worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $334,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,662 shares of company stock valued at $14,714,438. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

