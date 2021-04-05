Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $5.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.77. 375,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,227. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $131,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock worth $14,745,514. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

