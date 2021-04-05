Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.71 and last traded at $73.08. 9,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,836.29 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total value of $484,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,662 shares of company stock worth $14,714,438 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Trupanion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Trupanion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

