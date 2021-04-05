TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.72 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and approximately $13,988.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

