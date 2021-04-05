TTC Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BitForex, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.