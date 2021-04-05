TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,603 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of TTM Technologies worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Truist upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

