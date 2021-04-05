Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,208 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,082 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,958,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,770,185,000 after buying an additional 3,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $150.36 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.