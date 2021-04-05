Tunc Doluca Sells 14,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MXIM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,668. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $98.44.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Maxim Integrated Products
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
