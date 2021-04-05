Tunc Doluca Sells 14,000 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MXIM traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,668. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.