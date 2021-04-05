Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 62,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 96,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBXXF)

Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style.

