TurtleCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.54 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 109.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.54 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 303.6% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,248,284,060 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

