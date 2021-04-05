Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $23.34

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $22.55. Tuya shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

