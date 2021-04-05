TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Shares Down 4.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.28. Approximately 383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

