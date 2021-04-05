U Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $11.27 million and $2.17 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

