U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.