U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

