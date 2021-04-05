Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.59

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

