Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of Uber Technologies worth $231,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.