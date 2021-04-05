UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 117,413 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.69% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $293,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $579.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.53. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.