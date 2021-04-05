UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 135,244 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of FedEx worth $283,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

