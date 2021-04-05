UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $295,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.