UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Peloton Interactive worth $333,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $6,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

