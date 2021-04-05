UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of AON worth $288,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,525,000 after purchasing an additional 109,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,660,000 after buying an additional 81,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,240,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,452,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $231.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.05. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $151.04 and a twelve month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.