UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 150,591 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,591 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Roper Technologies worth $273,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $410.35 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.42 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.34 and its 200 day moving average is $405.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.22.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

