UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 174,706 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,437,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $281,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

ICE opened at $114.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $119.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

