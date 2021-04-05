UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 255,132 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $272,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,786.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

