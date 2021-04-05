UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 51,243 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $310,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $75,487,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $474.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

